“In Pursuit of the Golden Key” wraps up, key found

By Ron Giofu

When the finale of the “In Pursuit of the Golden Key” treasure hunt was being planned, organizers knew they had at least one person with the correct numbers from the numerical part of the challenge.

Finding the actual key, however, was anticipated to continue.

That was until the Bombardier family stepped in.

The Bombardiers, who live in Essex, are comprised of parents Jamie and Renée and sons Eric, Logan and Jeremy. Renée said they worked “off and on” on the project since it began six years ago.

What was the key to finding the key?

“The key (to solving it) was a lot of coding,” said Renée. “We started reading the coding back.”

The Bombardier family discovered the key was located at a corner fence post at 291 Ramsay St. For finding the key and solving the mathematical equations in the book, the family received the entire $10,000 grand prize. The $5,000 portion for finding the key was expected to be donated, but the family found the key in the final days of the contest.

“It’s so surreal,” said Renée. “I still can’t really believe it.”

Renée said there haven’t been any firm decisions as for what to do with the money.

“We have to have to have a family sit-down and see where it goes,” she stated.

“We did promise (the boys) from the beginning that we’d split it with them,” added Jamie.

The Bombardier family did tout the educational component of the project, stating they learned a lot about the area’s history. They still encourage people to try the treasure hunt anyway, even though the prize money has been claimed.

“I’m kind of sad it’s over,” Renée admitted.

“In Pursuit of the Golden Key” was created by local artists Dennis White and Stephen Gibb with their paintings being featured as part of the exhibit at the Gibson Gallery that has just wrapped up. The key was created by Precision Jewellers.

“It’s been a long six years,” said White. “It’s been great and not so great at times.”

White said it was a project that they were tied to and he was starting to wonder if anyone was ever going to find the golden key.

“I was beginning to think it was never going to be solved,” he said.

After wondering if there were mistakes that would present people from finding the golden key, White said he reviewed the book and the clues inside it.

“I went to my studio and I studied it and studied it,” he said. “I realized it could be solved.”

Two people actually ended up with the correct mathematical equations and one other person was one number off.

“It was a very difficult puzzle and you really had to do your homework to solve it,” said White.

White added that both Gibb and himself were pleased that people got to learn about history while taking part in their treasure hunt.

Gibb joked that White originally thought the treasure hunt was too easy and that it would be solved in the first week. After White tweaked the clues, it took six years for the treasure hunt to be solved.

For more information on “In Pursuit of the Golden Key,” visit www.whitegibberish.com. For more information on the Gibson Gallery, visit www.gibsonartgallery.com or call 519-736-2826.