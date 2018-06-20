Identity fraud results in loss of over $20,000 to victim

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating an identity theft that resulted in the loss of over $20,000 to the victim.

Police say it was reported last Monday night that the female victim was out over $20,000. Money was allegedly transferred from her bank account and then withdrawn. There is no further information at press time.

The matter is still under investigation.

*Another fraud was reported where a local resident received a call from someone claiming they won a lottery but had to pay $250 U.S. to claim the money. Police say the money was paid and the victim lost the cash as there was no lottery payoff. Amherstburg police advise that if a person has to pay money to get money, it is usually a scam.

Thefts Amherstburg police were called to the area of 400 Sandwich St. where police say consumable goods were taken from Walmart. It was reported last Thursday just after 12 noon.

*Police were also called to Shoppers Drug Mart last Tuesday where bins in the rear of the building had been damaged. Nothing was taken, state police.

*Amherstburg police were called to a residence on Spring Ct. where a shed was entered and a lawn mower, gas and lawn maintenance equipment were taken. Police say the shed was unlocked. The matter is under investigation and was reported last Monday around 6:50 p.m.

*A male and female reportedly in a taxi allegedly left without paying their fare early Monday morning. They were dropped in the area of Illinois Ave. The fare, police say, was approximately $80.

Mischief Amherstburg police say graffiti was spray painted on a residence in the 200 block of Victoria St. S. It was reported Saturday. Yellow paint was used on the building and there are no suspects at the present time.

Stats There were 25 traffic-related charges last week, 11 911 hang-up calls and ten alarm calls that police responded to.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service