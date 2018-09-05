Human remains found in Amherstburg

The Windsor Police Service, with the assistance of the Amherstburg Police Service, was conducting an investigation on Concession 8 North Tuesday after police say human remains were found in the area between Alma St. and Texas Road. As of press time, Amherstburg police state that the Windsor major crimes unit was on scene. More details will be posted on the RTT’s website once they emerge.

Accident A single vehicle rollover was reported in the 1300 block of Concession 2 last Wednesday. Reported at 7:50 a.m., Amherstburg police state that a youth was charged with an unsafe move. There were no injuries.

Fraud A resident on Shaw Dr. reported an attempted fraud last Thursday around 10:20 a.m. Amherstburg police state that the resident was attempting to sell furniture through Kijiji and an interested person sent a cheque for over the asking price, asking that the difference be returned. The complainant took the cheque to the bank and the bank advised the person that the cheque was fake. The items were not picked up and police say the complainant advised them of what was happening.

Stats. There were nine 911 hang-up calls, 12 alarm calls and 22 traffic-related charges over the past week.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service