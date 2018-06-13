House Youth Centre presents “Spa Day”

By Danica Skakavac

The House Youth Centre has held many different events over the years, including their annual Spa Day Fundraiser.

For the fifth year in a row, the House opened its doors to welcome anyone interested in a day filled with relaxation. The recent event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a $30 participation charge, which covered all three different spa services. A $10 walk-in fee was also offered, for those who wished to just shop the vendors and enjoy the food.

Besides some massages, the House offered an ice cream and coffee bar (food is catered by Coffee and Cream), live entertainment (performed by Will Hawksworth), free goodie bags and the chance to shop at vendors promoting local businesses.

Additionally, those who attended had the chance to enter in a raffle and win many available prizes. The planning of the event began back in early January, with many hours from staff and volunteers put towards organizing it.

All the funds earned go towards the House of Shalom’s youth program, which is weekly peer mentoring, and will cover the operational cost of the program’s supplies and staffing fees.

“We’re hoping to just have a relaxing and pampering day,” says Ashley Marchand, activities co-ordinator at The House. “We really target towards daughters and moms, so we really push it as a Mother’s Day gift.”

Marchand went on to say that she hears a lot that mothers really just want that chance to relax and not have to do anything, which is what the Spa Day Fundraiser was really geared towards.

“The best part about volunteering is the respect they give us,” says Carrie Deslippe from Above and Beyond, one of the massage therapy clinics that took part.

With two other clinics giving their time to the event and countless other local businesses, the fifth annual Spa Day Fundraiser at the House Youth Centre was a success and will be anticipated for more years down the road.