House Youth Centre hosting event for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

By Ron Giofu

The House Youth Centre is hosting an event this Friday as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The House is teaming with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) for Friday night’s event, which sees doors open at 5:30 p.m. Program director Jessica Jarvis said between 6-7 p.m., there will be guest speakers talking about warning signs, how to get help and the impacts of suicide. There will also be an opportunity for people to ask questions and obtain resource material.

From 7-8 p.m., there will be speakers discussing how to navigate the emergency response process. Jarvis said speakers will include representatives from the Amherstburg Police Service, CMHA and Teen Health Centre among others.

There will also be additional resources and wellness and affirmation exercises throughout the night.

“This is an open, community event,” said Jarvis. “It’s for everyone.”

Jarvis said The House wanted to team with the CMHA for such an event due to issues centring around mental health seemingly escalating in recent years. She said “it’s a very worthy cause” and that mental health issues are more prevalent than many people realize.

“It affects more people than you know,” said Jarvis.

The evening is also to let people know that suicide impacts more than just the person considering it or actually carrying it out. It also impacts families and first responders as well, she said.

“Knowledge is power,” she said. “It’s a scary, uncomfortable conversation to have but it’s a conversation that needs to be had. A lot of people suffer in silence.”

The House Youth Centre is located at 247 Brock St., at the corner of Gore St., in Amherstburg. For more information, visit www.houseofshalom.ca or call 519-736-6811.