House Youth Centre gets donation from Creative Child Learning Centre

By Ron Giofu

A local child care facility in Amherstburg has helped The House Youth Centre.

Creative Child Learning Centre (CCLC) has stepped up with what they estimate is over $1,000 in goods and supplies for The House. CCLC executive director Michelle DiCarlo said they have assisted numerous causes in previous years but this year decided to focus on older youth, including those in Grades 8-12.

DiCarlo said they have helped out younger children in the past but wanted to help out older children with items as they don’t always get as much attention. Donations were collected at both Creative Child locations, including the location on Murray St. and the other within Stella Maris School, for approximately one month. Donations included gift cards, art supplies, video games, baking materials, movies and board games and puzzles.

Approximately 150 families participated, she estimated.

“It’s nice to reach out,” added DiCarlo.

The House Youth Centre program director Jessica Jarvis said she was excited by the donation.

“This is a wonderful gesture by Creative Child,” said Jarvis. “To show such generosity to our youth is awesome. I’m very grateful.”