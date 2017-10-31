House Youth Centre collaborates with Fort Malden for annual “Haunted Fort”

By Jolene Perron

Over the last three years, Fort Malden National Historic Site has worked with The House Youth Centre to provide haunting entertainment to members of the Amherstburg community.

“They approached us a few years ago asking if we would be interested in doing a haunted house,” explained Alex Dale, interpretation officer at Fort Malden Historic Site. “They had had a relationship with the Thistle Lodge for a few years and did a Haunted House at the actual House Youth Centre so we thought it would be natural to try it here and to try and do a Fort one.”

Since its’ first year at Fort Malden, the haunted house has grown and the organizations have found a great way to work together to come up with the scripts and storylines. Fort Malden worked throughout the week carving pumpkins and assembling hay bales throughout the grounds, while The House Youth Centre decorated the grounds and provided its volunteer members as actors and actresses.

This year’s Haunted Fort incorporated a lot more historical accuracy according to Ashley Marchand, activities coordinator for The House Youth Centre.

“We did some brainstorming sessions with the members and some leaders,” said Marchand. “We came up with a rough idea of a script and The Fort helped to vamp it up, fill in the story blanks and add some historical information to it. We talked about identifying the names the places, the barracks, the latrines, the cookhouse, we have soldiers on site firing shots, we refer more to the ditches, the trenches that were dug out for that, however we have started to drift a little bit more away from the haunted fort storyline and this year we are focusing more on the families of the soldiers.”

The House Youth Centre and Fort Malden National Historic Site would like to thank everyone who came out to participate in their annual Haunted Fort, which wrapped up Monday night.