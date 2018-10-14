Holiday House Tours return Nov. 24-25

Special to the RTT

A popular part of the River Lights Winter Festival is set to return in late November.

On Saturday, November 24 and Sunday, November 25, the popular and beloved River Lights Holiday House Tours is making a return this holiday season. The town states that tickets are now available for purchase.

The self-guided tour, which features some of Amherstburg’s most spectacular private homes, allows the public to view these spaces decked out for the holidays. There are eight homes featured this year, as well as a stop at Vivace Estate Winery, which is hosting the Christmas Tree Dress Exhibit, as well as providing complimentary tea, treats and wine tasting.

Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets, which are priced at $25 per person, are available at the Gordon House, Sobeys Amherstburg, Dusty Loft Antiques and Collectibles, Country Bliss and Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets. They can also be purchased online at www.amherstburg.ca/riverlights.

Tickets sell out fast, so people are encouraged to get their tickets early.

For more information, visit www.amherstburg.ca/riverlights or www.facebook.com/amherstburgconnection. People can also phone 519-730-1309 for additional information.