Holiday Gift Shoppe at the Gallery gives residents a chance to buy local

By Jolene Perron

The Gibson Gallery, which typically hosts are shows, has transformed into a holiday gift shoppe, showcasing the work of local artists and allowing them to sell their homemade goods for gifts for the holiday season.

The initiative was started in 2004 as a fundraiser for the gallery. Gibson Gallery office administrator Bonnie Deslippe explained the thought behind the event was the bring Art by the River, on a smaller scale, indoors.

“Originally the vendors would rent a table in the gallery for a set fee. The down side was that we only had room for about a dozen at most and it became very crowded once the customers arrived,” said Deslippe. “In 2011, we started the format of operating the gallery as a gift shoppe, having the exhibitors drop off their items, which are then set out by the Gallery board members. This allows the exhibitors to attend other art and craft shows in the area and the cost to them is the commission on sold items.”

Deslippe said their own Nifty Needleworkers, who work out of the gallery every week, are busy all year creating the hats, scarfs and other knitted and crocheted items that are for sale. All of their sales are returned to the Gallery, and after the shoppe closes, any unsold items are distributed to the various charities that they support.

This year, the gallery has more than 40 vendors. The planning begun right after the gates for Art by the River closed. Currently, the Gibson Gallery is filled with wreaths and decorations for sale as well as unique gift items including jewellery, pottery, artwork, fabric art, wood turnings, chocolate, Christmas cake, fur and tartan teddies, soaps and lotions, stained glass, tinware from the Park House, jams by Zone 6 Gardeners, books by local authors, John Schlarbaum, Melissa Piva, Dennis White and Linda Bertrand, pottery by River Rock, paper products by Pocket Squares, glass beads by Michelle Taylor, baskets by Martina Obersat and much more.

“I personally feel it is very important,” said Deslippe. “It gives artists and artisans to sell their creations and gives the public a chance to purchase a unique, one of a kind gift or decoration, an alternative to shopping at the ‘big box stores.’ It is also a way for them to support the local art community and the Gibson Gallery itself. It has become another part of the River Lights Winter Festival – it is important for the various sites and events in town to work together. People should take a few minutes when they are out and about to stop in and see what we have to offer. They will be pleasantly surprised.”

Holiday Gift Shoppe at the Gallery runs through Dec. 10.

The Gibson Gallery is located at 140 Richmond St. and their current hours are Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For further information, call 519-736-2826 and or visit their website at www.gibsonartgallery.com. Their Twitter account can be found at www.twitter.com/ARTamherstburg while their Facebook account is found at www.facebook.com/GibsonGallery.