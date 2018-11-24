Holiday Art at the Gallery now open

By Ron Giofu

The holiday season is approaching at the Gibson Gallery is getting into the spirit.

The gallery’s “Holiday Art at the Gallery” opened Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 9. The event acts as a mini-Art by the River with vendors and exhibitors coming in and offering their goods for people to buy.

“We have even more exhibitors this year,” explained Bonnie Deslippe, a board member with the Gibson Gallery.

Deslippe said there will be a nice variety of goods available at “Holiday Art at the Gallery” and pointed out there is no admission. She added that the Wednesday Guild will also be holding a raffle for some large afghans in conjunction with Holiday Art at the Gallery.

Holiday Art at the Gallery is the final event of the 2018 season at the Gibson Gallery. It was preceded by the Members Exhibit in which members of the Gibson Gallery got a chance to display their own work.

“It was a good exhibit,” said Deslippe. “There was a nice assortment. It’s always very eclectic.”

About 21 exhibitors took part, with paintings and sculptures among the work shown. Members are contacted and invited to participate and Deslippe said they then wait to see what comes in.

Deslippe said there was no real theme to the members’ exhibit, but “it’s always very interesting.”

The Gibson Gallery is located at 140 Richmond St. and is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Donations are welcome.

For further information on the Gibson Gallery, call 519-736-2826 or visit their website at www.gibsonartgallery.com. Their Twitter account can be found at www.twitter.com/ARTamherstburg while their Facebook account is found at www.facebook.com/GibsonGallery.