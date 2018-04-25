Hazen Price celebrating 95th birthday and 70 years as a Rotarian

By Terry Hall, Special to the RTT

Described by some as a “living pioneer” and our “bona fide historian”, Hazen Price is being feted by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg tonight for his 95th birthday and 70 years as a Rotarian.

A former resident of Detroit and a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Master of Science degree, he moved to Amherstburg in 1946 where he met and married Beryl Kemp, whose ancestor designed Fort Malden and served in the War of 1812.

Saving historic buildings has been his forté: the Park House Museum, Gibson Gallery, Gibb House (British Army Pensioner’s Cottage), the John R. Park Homestead, and a second Pensioner’s Cottage.

He lives the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” by founding or serving with various volunteer organizations, the Amherstburg Historic Sites Association, Fort Malden Guild of Arts & Crafts, Harrow Farmers Co-op, Meals-on-Wheels, Care-A-Van, AAM Social Planning Council, and especially on the board of directors of the Park House Museum.

Awards have followed with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, Governor General’s Medal from Heritage Canada, Ontario Heritage Lifetime Achievement Award, Amherstburg Citizen of the Year (with Beryl), John R. Park Homestead Award, and a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.