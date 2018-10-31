“Haunted Fort” scares up funds for The House Youth Centre

By Ron Giofu

Despite having to battle rain on some evenings, Fort Malden National Historic Site and The House Youth Centre teamed up to put a scare into local youth and adults.

The two organizations teamed up to present the “Haunted Fort” again this year with half of the proceeds going to The House. Program co-ordinator Jessica Jarvis said the volunteers this year were “wonderful” as they had 25 per night, many of them differing from night to night.

“Fort Malden has been amazing,” she added. “All we do is find the volunteers to scare people.”

Though it started each night around 6 p.m., Jarvis said most attendees waited until after dark to come through “when the ambiance is better.” Fort Malden staff helped put up tents and other infrastructure used for the Haunted Fort as well as carving the pumpkins.

While past years have seen people travel in groups throughout Fort Malden and be scared by volunteers who had to follow a script, this year was more of an “old school scare house” where people took a self-guided walk through the grounds and buildings at Fort Malden and had volunteers in makeup and masks try to scare them.

“It seems to be going well,” Jarvis said last Friday night. “People like it.”

Jarvis added that The House and Fort Malden National Historic Site have been in talks since July to iron out the details and get things finalized.

The proceeds that will be designated for The House will go towards programming.