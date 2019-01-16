Harrow United Church aids Downtown Mission, Harrow Food Bank

By Ron Giofu

Harrow United Church did its part to assist a pair of charities in the region and made a pair of donations Sunday morning.

The church donated $700 to the Downtown Mission in Windsor and $2,642 to the Harrow Food Bank with a large portion of the proceeds being generated through two Christmas-themed services in December. However, Harrow United Church regularly fundraises for the Harrow Food Bank during the year as well.

Ron Dunn, executive director of the Downtown Mission, noting their need is growing faster than anticipated with over 900 meals per day averaged in 2018. He said Essex County has “a drug epidemic going back years and years” and that people with various addictions come to the Downtown Mission for help.

“The need has outpaced the donations,” he stated.

Dunn noted the 103-bed shelter is often busy as well.

The Downtown Mission ran a deficit in 2018, he noted.

“It’s going to be a tough 2019 based on that,” said Dunn.

Dunn also outlined the wellness programs the Downtown Mission has, including dental and job placement services. He pointed out their current location on Victoria Ave. in Windsor has been sold as they make their move to the former Windsor Public Library location on Ouellette Ave., with the estimate to move and renovate the library being $9.3 million.

The Downtown Mission is also aiming to create 34 one-bedroom apartments and have received a number of donations from around the area, including one that came after the closure of Wesley United Church in Amherstburg.

“We need everyone to do whatever they can do,” said Dunn.

Angie and Mark Labute from the Harrow Food Bank also expressed their gratitude for the donation. Angie pointed out they assist 60 families in the Harrow area on a regular basis.