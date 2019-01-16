Harrow Baptist Church to host “Solitary Refinement” production

By Ron Giofu

The story of Richard Wurmbrand and his wife Sabina is coming to Harrow Baptist Church.

Wurmbrand, an author who had been imprisoned in Romania for 14 years due to his religious beliefs, is the subject of a stage show entitled “Solitary Refinement – An immersive experience about the Persecuted Church.” That show is coming to Harrow Jan. 26.

The show is part of a cross-country tour being presented by the Voice of the Martyrs Canada (VOMC), a Streetsville, Ontario-based organization that supports people persecuted for their faith as well as “giving a voice to the voiceless,” said CEO Doug McKenzie.

Producing the story of Wurmbrand took about four years and it went on the road about 18 months ago. VOMC has presented about 85 performances of “Solitary Refinement” since April 2017 with more shows to be presented across Canada this year.

“We decided a year-and-a-half ago to tell the story in a contemporary form of education,” McKenzie explained.

The public can expect to be “immersed” in the show, he said, noting they look for venues that can accommodate 150-300 people.

“The play is affirming and informing, but also challenging,” said McKenzie. “It poses a powerful question in the here and now: would we be willing to suffer for Christ, as others are doing in so many countries today?”

McKenzie added he hopes the show will be “a profound and moving experience for them.”

The 75-minute show becomes a partnership with the church that hosts it, as the church handles much of the local promotion of the show. While there is no admission charge to attend, the public is encouraged to donate that evening.

“We do ask for an offering to cover the expenses of doing the tour,” he said.

Playwright Dennis Hassell said, via press release, that “in researching Richard Wurmbrand’s story, I was surprised by joy. I discovered a man overflowing with hope, love and even humour. Amid the suffering, he found the supernatural. He encountered Christ in ways more tangible than we normally find in our comfortable churches. Richard never wanted us to feel sorry for him, he felt sorry for us!”

Everyone is welcome to attend, said McKenzie, regardless of faith.

“It’s not about denomination. It’s about Jesus,” he said.

“Solitary Refinement” is geared for people ages 13-and-over and starts at 7 p.m.

Harrow Baptist Church is located at 2548 King St. East in Harrow.