Halloween fundraiser proves beneficial for Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission

By Ron Giofu

The Grant and Shank families’ efforts in decorating their front lawns for Halloween paid off for the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

The McLellan Ave. families decorated their front yards with large Halloween displays again this year but this year they added the ability for people to donate for the mission. Donations were made in the days leading up to Halloween in addition to Halloween night itself and when it was all said and done, approximately 350 food items were collected.

“It went well,” said Heather Shank. “I had no idea what to expect.”

Ken Grant said they were surprised with how much they collected, as this was the first year they tried to collect donations in addition to putting up their Halloween displays.

“We received a lot of comments from people saying it was a great idea,” said Grant.

Shank said she was impressed that donations came in on Halloween itself.

“Some people brought food items on Halloween,” she said. “Who thinks to bring a canned good when they go out trick-or-treating?”

Tim McAllister, president of the mission’s board of directors, thanked the Grants and the Shanks. He said their donation will help the mission in building up their supply of food items for the coming year.

“It’s starting to generate a feeling for the holidays,” said McAllister.

McAllister called the donation a “jump start” as the Christmas season now approaches and helps them get to the Christmas season.

Grant added they are thankful to all the people who donated, as it was “nice to see people drop stuff off.” He added that they plan on doing it again next year and hope to increase the number of items donated to the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.