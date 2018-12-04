Hall of Fame coach honoured by town council

By Ron Giofu

A local high school coach as picked up another honour.

Dom Silvaggio, a recent inductee into the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame, was honoured for that accomplishment by the Town of Amherstburg. Silvaggio was joined by several members of his family as town council paid tribute to him at the Nov. 26 council meeting.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo was not at the meeting due to illness, but clerk Paula Parker read a statement from him that praised Silvaggio for his many accomplishments over the years.

Among the accomplishments on Silvaggio’s resume include 26 WECSSAA/ECSSAA championships between boys and girls basketball teams. He has coached 13 SWOSSAA championship teams and the senior girls program he has overseen won ten consecutive medals at OFSAA at either the “AA” or “AAA” level, including five gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals at the provincial championship tournament.

“Thank you for being a great ambassador,” Paula read on DiCarlo’s behalf.

Members of the 2018 General Amherst Lady Gens came into the council chambers as a show of support for their coach. Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale presented the General Amherst High School coach with a framed certificate on behalf of the town.

Silvaggio said it felt really special to be recognized by the town.

“This is my hometown,” he said.

Silvaggio said he was humbled by the honour and that the ceremony where he was inducted was “a great night.”