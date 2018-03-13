Groups interested in operating pro shop at Libro Centre

By Ron Giofu

While the Canadian Tire Pro Shop will cease to operate in the Libro Centre, other groups are interested in continuing to offer such a service.

The current pro shop will close March 28 and there are rumoured uses for the space, including offices for town employees. Members of the Amherstburg Admirals ownership group contacted the River Town Times stating they are one of the groups interested.

Gaspare Spada, who owns the team with Matt Fox and Wes Ewer, confirmed they sent in a proposal to the town.

“We already have relationships with these groups and would provide them with required services they need,” said Spada. “The transition would be a smooth one.”

Spada said they are confident in their abilities to run a business, noting their rent is paid on time.

“We operate the Admirals here and are in good standing with the town,” said Spada. “We are in the process of renewing the lease for the Admirals and we could include this venture in that term.”

As for discussion of turning the pro shop into offices, Spada said “I’m not aware of that but owning some properties myself, it makes no sense to give up rental dollars for offices. We’ve had meetings in regards to raising user fees for ice rental to create additional income for the town and it would make no sense to take a step backwards and lose rental income. There are some smart people employed by the town and on council. I can’t see this happening.”

Even if it did, Spada said the Admirals remain interested in operating a pro shop at the arena.

“After some discussions among our group, if the town chooses to use that space for their own use, we would consider relocating the pro shop to a different area of the arena if they would allow,” he said.

Efforts were made to contact another of the groups known to be interested in renting the space but those attempts were unsuccessful. There are reports that other parties are interested as well but their identities are unknown as of press time.