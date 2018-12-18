Grade 8 Night at General Amherst sees strong attendance

By Ron Giofu

Grade 8 students from around the area converged on General Amherst High School with the local public high school showing them what the school has to offer.

Grade 8 Night was held recently with students welcomed to the building and given a tour with information given on the various courses and programs offered. Principal Melissa DeBruyne was pleased with the turnout.

“I felt like it was very well attended,” she said. “The comments I got back from families was that it was a family school, a close knit community school.”

“People liked the school spirit,” added vice principal Bonnie Desjardins, noting many staff and students were dressed in the school’s black and gold colours.

DeBruyne said there were a lot of current General Amherst students on hand to help with all of the departments having displays of what they offer. Food was prepared, shop and technology classes were active, business presentations were made and other activities available to let prospective students know what they can expect if they enrol at General Amherst High School. Many students were intrigued by presentations from the mathematics department, she stated.

“The biggest thing is that we’re a family school and a community school,” said DeBruyne.

Desjardins pointed out the communication technology students prepared an introductory video about General Amherst. That video has now been made available on YouTube.

The fact there is a new building on the way, to be built on the southern 15 acres of Centennial Park, wasn’t a huge selling point, she added. DeBruyne stated that a new building won’t alter the fact that General Amherst High School is a community school.

“I don’t think it will change who we are,” said DeBruyne. “A fancy new building doesn’t change what we do for kids.”

The current enrolment at General Amherst High School is 626 students.