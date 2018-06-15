Gord Downie Medal to be presented to Canada D’Eh Run participants

Special to the RTT

The largest run in Canada ON Canada Day has just been given even greater patriotic status.

Running Flat announced today that Gordon Downie will be featured on the medal to honor Downie as the “Great Canadian.”

The Canada D’Eh Run is the largest and most bombastic patriotic Canada Day Run in Canada.

It’s also the only run that has its participants choose what Canadian will get the honor of being on this medal – known as one of the great medals of running in Canada.

The Canada D’Eh runners and walkers from last year chose from Don Cherry, David Suzuki and Gordon Downie.

“Downie is such an amazing choice for our race and for society right now – he truly represented deep Canadian values and he was a strong advocate for the environment and Aboriginal issues,” says Uszynski. “And this race has become known around the world.”

Uszynski said “this is the only open source medal in the running world giving the runners all the choice on who to honour and allowing anyone to sign up and register virtually. Up until June 1, 2018 someone from anywhere in the world can register and get their ‘Great Canadian Medal,’ Canada D’Eh Run shirt, and bib so you can run July.”

Uszynski says there are groups of people from Germany, Singapore, U.S. and around Canada who have registered every year.

On July 1, there will be an estimated 3,000 participants set to Run or Walk 5K in an all red and white celebration.

Prior ‘Great Canadians’ featured on the medal were Sir John A. MacDonald in 2013, Terry Fox in 2014, Commander Chris Hadfield in 2015, Wayne Gretzky in 2016 and the Mirror Medal (you are the reason Canada is so great) 150 Medal last year.

The patriotic 5K run and Kid’s Dash starts at 9 a.m. just outside of Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada – the headquarters for the British forces in southwestern Upper Canada during the War of 1812 – and continues up Laird Ave., around Toddy Jones Park, down Dalhousie St. and back.

Runners will also receive a Canadian full color sublimated tech maple leaf shirt, with the original Moose art of Madison Young so they can proudly wear their shirt long after they finish the race.

Money raised by participants is going to fund the great work of the Canadian Cancer Society, a national community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is to eradicate cancer and enhance the quality of life of people living with cancer.

RunningFlat produces high value endurance events in Canada and the United State since 2007 including such brands as I RAN THE D, Hockeytown 5K, Le Chocolat, Pelee Island Winery Half Marathon and Canada D’Eh Run.

Visit www.runningflat.com for more information about RunningFlat and podcasts of past shows as well as registration and pricing.