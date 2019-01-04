Goodfellows see slight decrease in number of food baskets distributed

By Ron Giofu

The AAM Goodfellows have handed out their food and toy baskets with a decline in 2018 as compared to 2017.

“We made 125 baskets (in 2018),” said Goodfellows president Rick Murray. “There were 133 last year. It’s down a little bit.”

An improved economy was seen as a reason for the decline, Murray believed. He pointed out that all of the food items came from Sobeys.

“They give us a good price,” he said.

Food baskets were packed last Wednesday afternoon at the Columbus Community Hall (formerly known as the Knights of Columbus Hall) with distribution occurring the next morning at the same location.

Toys are gathered by Amherstburg firefighters and from around the community via donation. Newspaper sales were “way up” in 2018 as the Goodfellows raised about $13,806 compared to the 2017 total of $11,691.

Murray said the Goodfellows are still willing to accept donations for 2019. He also indicated that new volunteers are always welcome, including youth so that the Goodfellows tradition can be passed down from generation-to-generation.