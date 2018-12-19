Goodfellows report increased proceeds in newspaper sales

By Ron Giofu

It was a good year for the AAM Goodfellows newspaper sales.

Goodfellows president Rick Murray said they raised about $13,806 in newspaper sales, which was up from last year’s total of $11,691. He said things went well in 2018 and believed a combination of good weather and a good economy helped.

“Mother Nature was good to us,” said Murray.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Goodfellows had received 118 requests for food baskets. That is down from the 133 baskets that were requested last year. He believes that is a good sign and that the economy “has changed for the good.”

Goodfellow baskets will be packed at the Columbus Community Hall, formerly known as the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 190 Richmond St. starting at 4 p.m. Volunteers are welcome for that, as well as on Thursday morning at the all as Thursday is when the baskets are distributed.

Volunteers aged 18-and-over are welcome Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. as Murray said it often takes two people to carry the goods to a recipient’s vehicle. Young people, including high school students, are welcome to attend if they have time during that three-hour period.

In all, Murray added there were about 40 volunteers out selling papers last Friday and 45 out Saturday morning selling papers for the AAM Goodfellows.