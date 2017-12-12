Goodfellows raise approximately $11,000 in newspaper sales

By Ron Giofu

The AAM Goodfellows hit the streets for the 34th consecutive year and did well with their newspaper sales.

Volunteers, including Amherstburg firefighters and others from within the community, were out Friday night and Saturday morning selling papers on the downtown streets and other locations. They raised about $11,000, said Goodfellows president Rick Murray.

“We did pretty good,” he said. “We were pretty close to last year’s money that we raised.”

The papers were supplied by the River Town Times.

Murray said donations were up slightly on Friday night but down slightly Saturday morning. Overall, he was happy with the final total.

“It goes up and down,” he said of the yearly totals. “It fluctuates. Sometimes, it depends on the weather.”

The AAM Goodfellows also receive numerous donations from church groups, organizations, private individuals, unions and other sources, he added. At the present time, they have received $4,000 in donations for this year’s Goodfellows campaign.

There are at least 124 food baskets to be distributed this year, Murray stated, with people eligible to request a basket by calling 519-736-2845. The deadline is this Friday (Dec. 15).

The baskets will be packed at the Columbus Community Hall on Richmond St. starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 20. Distribution will be Dec. 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Murray said more volunteers are always welcome.

“This wouldn’t happen without volunteers,” he said. “We’re always looking for people to help.”

Roughly 40 volunteers helped sell the newspapers over the two days on the weekend.