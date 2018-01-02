Goodfellows brighten holidays for families in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

The holiday season was a bit brighter for over 100 families in Amherstburg thanks to the AAM Goodfellows.

Goodfellows president Rick Murray reported that they distributed 136 food baskets this year, up three from 2016 totals.

“It’s a good sign generally with the economy,” said Murray.

The Goodfellows raised roughly $11,000 in newspaper sales alone with the donations coming on top of that. The newspaper sales occurred on downtown streets and in front of businesses the weekend of Dec. 8-9.

Murray added they also had “more toys than we know what to do with” but volunteers found homes for all of them.

“Money-wise, we did well. Donations are still coming in,” Murray reported.

Murray, a retired Amherstburg fire chief, was also pleased with the number of volunteers that came to the Columbus Community Hall just before Christmas to help pack the food baskets. Many had ties to the Amherstburg Fire Department but other people also joined them as well to ensure the food and toys got packed. Murray took note of the number of young people that turned out to help as well.

“It’s always nice to see the kids out,” he said. “It’s nice to get the young ones out and get them used to it. Hopefully, they take over from us one day.”

Murray stated “it’s always nice to have the help” and said it was a successful year overall.

“It’s been a great year,” he said. “As usual, every year we seem to get by and manage everything.”