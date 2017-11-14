Good Shepherd parishioner celebrates 100th birthday

By Ron Giofu

A beloved parishioner at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church celebrated a century of living on the weekend.

After having a party at Seasons Amherstburg last Friday on her actual birth date, Nola Iler celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday with her church family at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Sunday.

Iler was praised by all who attended Sunday’s service and post-service fellowship lunch with certificates presented to her from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette, Premier Kathleen Wynne, Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Nepean Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod and even Queen Elizabeth II.

Recognition from the town of Amherstburg is expected in the coming days.

Originally from Ottawa, Iler came to this area about 75 years ago for schooling and met her husband Allan. When married, she moved down here and lived in the area of Simcoe and Seymour streets on what was then a farm.

The couple had no children and Allan – a.k.a. “Ducky” – died in the early 1990’s after roughly a half-century of marriage. Iler, described as being “very quiet” and a “homebody” still comes to church regularly and the people at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church have become her family.

That said, she still remembers all of her nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

“Aunt Nola is very generous to all of her relatives,” said nephew Keith Galloway, who was one of the relatives to come down from Ottawa for the 100th birthday celebration. “She always had everyone’s birthday on a list. She remembered and always sent them a card.”

Her church family said her stroganoff, desserts and other treats were always fondly remembered. Even when she could no longer cook, she would still bring something to church every Sunday.

Iler lived at home until she was 98-years-old, when a fall caused her to be in the hospital for a few months and necessitated her moving into Seasons. However, she is still a regular at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

“She is very active in the church and helped with all kinds of things,” said friend Anita Colley.