“Golf for Kyle” helps local Special Olympian with his travel expenses

By Ron Giofu

For the third straight year, a golf tournament has been held to assist a local Special Olympian with his travels.

“Golf for Kyle” was held June 23 at Sutton Creek Golf Club near McGregor with proceeds benefitting Kyle Spearing. Spearing, a 26-year-old Special Olympian, practices out of Sutton Creek under the guidance of coach Cory LaJeunesse.

“We’re heading to the Special Olympics Canada national games,” said LaJeunesse.

The golf tournament will be played July 29-Aug. 5 in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

The “Golf for Kyle” tournament featured 58 golfers and 78 in total for dinner. Spearing said he felt good and was excited to see so many people come out to support him and his efforts.

“My uncle came from Pittsburgh,” said Spearing, noting that other friends and supporters also came out to support him.

Spearing said he played a round of golf that morning prior to the tournament. He has already seen tournament action this year, including a tournament near Whitby.

“We played a couple of courses there,” he said.

While a final total from the “Golf for Kyle” tournament was not available as of press time, LaJeunesse’s early estimate was that it would raise in the neighbourhood of $5-6,000. Money raised through the tournament is held in a trust, LaJeunesse added, and used to help send Spearing to the Special Olympics tournaments he travels to. Previous tournaments have been in Hilton Head and Seattle.

Depending on how he does at the national tournament, Spearing could qualify for the Special Olympics world tournament. LaJeunesse said that has always been the goal but noted there is a relatively quick turnaround as that tournament would be held in March.

Spearing emphasized how appreciative he was to the people that turned out last Saturday and others who have helped him.

“Thanks to the community for all of the support,” he said.