Giving Tuesday campaign raises $6,754 for Community Living Essex County

Special to the RTT

The results are in from Giving Tuesday and Community Living Essex County is pleased with them.

Community Living Essex County joined the Giving Tuesday movement once again in 2017. It was a movement on a national scale where non-profit charitable organizations across the country banded together to kick off the giving season while spreading awareness for their cause.

Community Living Essex County is pleased to share that with the help of many generous supporters in the community, the non-profit agency received an amazing $3,754 in online donations during our Giving Tuesday Campaign starting on Giving Tuesday itself (Nov. 28) and running up to Dec. 24.

Corporate partners Green Sun Rising of Windsor agreed to generously match each donation up to $3,000 – bringing the grand total to $6.754! All proceeds from the campaign will be directed to purchasing smart devices such as smart phones, tablets etc. to help provide technology-enabled supports for people with an intellectual disability throughout Essex County.

The official cheque presentation was made in late-January.

“Community Living Essex County would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in our campaign,” commented CLEC executive director Nancy Wallace-Gero. “Whether it was by donating, sharing posts from our social media sites, or simply by spreading the word – every contribution towards this campaign was sincerely appreciated.”

A special thank you to Green Sun Rising (www.greensunrising.com) for being incredible supporters of the work being done by Community Living Essex County.

Community Living Essex County supports over 650 people with intellectual disabilities and their families throughout Essex County, including at several locations within Amherstburg. For more information on the agency, visit www.communitylivingessex.org.