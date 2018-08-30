“Give a Little, Help a Lot” campaign raises almost $500 for ACS

Special to the RTT

After a store-wide fundraising campaign, Meloche’s No Frills presented local charity, Amherstburg Community Services with a cheque for $485.

The money was raised through by customers of the Amherstburg grocery store as part of the “Give a Little, Help a Lot” campaign. Chris Meloche says him and his wife, Tina, who both own and operate the store, are always excited to help their community.

“We try to help local groups whenever and however possible,” Chris said. “If everyone gives just a tiny bit, it can go such a long way. This campaign makes it as easy as possible for busy people to make a big impact.”

The campaign encouraged customers to donate small amounts to local charities like Amherstburg Community Services. Tina Meloche says their store’s customers deserve credit for their donations.

“We have a role as a local business to encourage a giving and generous community, and our staff did a great job of that, but at the end of the day, it’s the customers,” she said. “It’s simply incredible to have customers who are so generous and willing to help others. It’s clear we live in a caring community.”

According to the executive director at ACS, Kathy DiBartolomeo, the money will go directly towards helping the most vulnerable people in the region.

“As a small charity, we really do rely on the support of our community to make an impact,” DiBartolomeo said. “We are so grateful to the staff and owners at our local No Frills, and especially to every customer who donated.”

General donations like this support a variety of programs that help the elderly, low-income families and individuals, and others living in Amherstburg. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Amherstburg Community Services directly at 519-736-5471 or people can make a donation by visiting their website at www.amherstburg-cs.com.