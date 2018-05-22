Girls soccer team bows out of WECSSAA playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens soccer team suffered its first loss of the season last Tuesday afternoon, but it was enough to end their season.

The Lady Gens dropped a 2-0 decision to the Sandwich Sabres with Sandwich scoring a goal in each of the two halves to obtain the win in the WECSSAA “AA” quarterfinal game. The Lady Gens had gone undefeated (6-0-2) in the Tier 3 regular season and beat Essex in their first playoff game.

Despite the loss, the General Amherst coaches were still pleased with how the team played and the effort they showed.

“We have ended still on a high note even though it was a defeat,” said coach Mark Sweet.

Sweet believed the Lady Gens put forth a good effort and hung in with Sandwich, who played in Tier 1 during the regular season.

“(Sandwich) had to work for what they got,” he said.

Vanessa Pidutti, one of the Lady Gens’ captains, also thought they played well and hung tough against Sandwich.

Pidutti added the Lady Gens got better as the 2018 season went on.

“Everyone worked hard this whole season,” she said. “You could see the improvement with everyone.”

The team loses three players to graduation but Pidutti was optimistic for next year, stating she is looking forward to it.

“I feel most of the team coming back is going to help us have a much better season,” she added.

Pidutti said they will also be losing their coach as Sweet and his family are moving back to England.

