Gibson Gallery showcases eclectic assortment of art from members

By Jolene Perron

Each autumn, the Gibson Gallery devotes an entire exhibit to showing off the work of their members.

The Fort Malden Guild of Arts and Crafts, which is the legal name for the gallery, was established in the 1940s and incorporated in 1975 “to encourage and foster cultural development in the fields of fine arts and applied arts.”

Board member Bonnie Deslippe explained they had no permanent home until they purchased the former Michigan Central Train Station in 1969 and opened the Gibson Gallery in June of that year. The annual Members exhibit allows paid-up members of the Fort Malden Guild of Arts and Crafts to showcase their work, with no hanging-fee, which is one of the benefits of being a member.

“We feel it is important to share the work of our members and to do so at no expense to them. This is the eighth year of the exhibit in the current format,” explained Deslippe. “This exhibit is unique in the sense that it is very eclectic. You have different mediums, and artists at different skill levels putting their work together to create a very interesting exhibit”

Vivian Clinck, member for over two years said when she moved here from Wickenburg, Arizona, she thought finding something to compete with the galleries she’d known out there would be tough. It turns out that she was wrong.

“Let me tell you, this Gibson Gallery is top notch,” explained Clinck. “It’s one of the best galleries I have ever been privileged to show at and Bonnie is an excellent curator. She knows what to do, she knows how to present, every single month those pictures are changed into a new show. I just love it here. It’s so quaint and nice.”

Clinck loves the Gibson Gallery so much she even brought along a friend, Hazel Riley to accompany her. Riley has recently become a member of the gallery, and is also showcasing her work in this year’s member’s exhibit.

“I came to see Vivian’s work when there were studio tours and I showed her some of the work I was doing, and she said I needed to come with her. Now, we come up together,” explained Riley. “I have been away from the world of art for a while, and I’m just coming back now to it. I’m having the best time of my life now, I’m having the best days ever being able to paint and express myself in this way it’s really wonderful.”

The assortment of artwork at the gallery for the exhibit ranges from watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, oil paintings, pastel drawing, ceramic sculptures, photography, fabric art and so much more.

The annual members exhibit is on display at the Gibson Gallery until this Sunday, with the closing reception from 2-4 p.m. on the final day.