Gibson Gallery hosts annual AGM

By Ron Giofu

The Fort Malden Guild of Arts and Crafts, the board that operates the Gibson Gallery, looked back on another year at their annual general meeting (AGM).

The meeting, held recently at the Richmond St. gallery, recapped the year and offered a look ahead at projects the board is considering in the future. Dave Cozens, president of the board, pointed out the gallery’s signature event – Art by the River – turned out well in 2017.

“It was a great success with great weather and great crowds,” said Cozens. “It was a great return on our efforts.”

Cozens outlined the history of the gallery and the work that has been done since it was purchased by guild member Florence Gibson and donated to the Fort Malden Guild of Arts and Crafts in 1968. From purchasing the land to installing signage, the gallery’s evolution was detailed including work done in recent years that included painting of the interior and exterior, putting up black fencing along the north and east sides, installing LED pot lights and introducing a new hanging system.

Future work includes compiling a “manual” that will instruct future members and committee appointees on what to do “so you don’t have to start from scratch.” Other possibilities for 2018 include refurbishing the landscaping, refreshing the caboose and putting a digital sign at the road.

The museum had about 2,200 visitors for the nine exhibits in 2017, noted board member Kathleen Cant, with roughly 300 more attending receptions. The Holiday Gift Shoppe drew in an additional 500 people.

The most popular exhibit was “White Works: Dennis and Dylan White,” as well as the other exhibits held during the summer months. The Gibson Gallery reported an excellent response from the artist community for the Canada 150 exhibit and the student shows are always well attended.

Bonnie Deslippe, office administrator and board member, reported they have approximately 127 members at the gallery, noting more are welcome to join. Those interested can join for $20 or $25 per family.

Deslippe also noted they are partnering more and more with the town of Amherstburg and working closely with the tourism department.

“All in all, I’d say (the town) is very supportive of the Gibson Gallery,” said Deslippe.

The first exhibit of the 2018 schedule is “Some Beauty I’ve Seen on my Way” by Sandra Menard. That is scheduled to run March 1-25. This year’s Art by the River is scheduled for Aug. 25-26 at Fort Malden National Historic Site.

For further information on the Gibson Gallery, call 519-736-2826 or visit their website at www.gibsonartgallery.com. Their Twitter account can be found at www.twitter.com/ARTamherstburg while their Facebook account is found at www.facebook.com/GibsonGallery.