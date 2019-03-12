General Amherst wrestlers do well at OFSAA tournament

By Ron Giofu

The two wrestlers from General Amherst High School returned from OFSAA with solid showings.

Myah Trymbulak and Katie McEvoy and their coach Rodney Levesque travelled to Ottawa last week for the meet, which was the largest one in Ontario with over 900 wrestlers in attendance. Both competed in the 44kg weight class with Trymbulak coming home with a bronze medal and McEvoy with a sixth place finish.

“I’m a weight class above last year,” explained Trymbulak. “It’s definitely harder.”

There were 27 girls in the 44kg weight class and Trymbulak and McEvoy were seeded highly entering the tournament. Both had five matches over last Tuesday and Wednesday. Trymbulak said she didn’t wrestle the way she wanted to on the first day of the meet.

“I thought I could have wrestled better,” she said.

Trymbulak felt she competed better on the second day.

Levesque countered by saying they wrestled well.

“Sometimes a win isn’t pretty but it’s still a win,” he said.

While she would have liked to have finished first, Trymbulak said she is still pleased with her bronze medal that she earned at the provincial tournament.

“I’m still impressed with myself,” she said.

Trymbulak’s summer plans are to train weekly at the Windsor Wrestling Club and join a local gym to get stronger and gain muscle heading into next year. She was grateful to her parents Rob and Wendy Trymbulak for travelling with her to support her at out-of-town meets, including OFSAA, as well as Levesque. McEvoy offered similar thanks and also included principal Melissa DeBruyne for her support and allowing them to go to OFSAA.

McEvoy believed she would get a top six finish upon arrival at OFSAA but hoped for better after the tournament began.

“I was pretty bummed because I didn’t get higher than sixth,” admitted McEvoy, though added she is now fine with how she placed.

“I’m proud of my sixth place (finish),” she said.

McEvoy won two matches and lost three but competed well in all of them.

“I had really good matches,” she said. “On the second day, I had close matches, but I couldn’t pull them out and win them.”

The OFSAA experience was also positive, McEvoy added.

“It was pretty cool to go out there and watch everyone from our region do so well,” said McEvoy. “It’s fun to cheer for your team.”

Trymbulak will return to General Amherst High School next year for her Grade 12 year but McEvoy graduates this June and has likely wrestled her last match. McEvoy said she is “pretty satisfied” looking back at her high school wrestling career.