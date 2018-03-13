General Amherst wrestler takes silver at OFSAA

By Ron Giofu

General Amherst had a small but strong wrestling team this year with one of its members coming home with a silver from OFSAA.

Myah Trymbulak, a Grade 10 student, captured the silver medal in the 41 kg girls class. It was an accomplishment she is pleased with but one she will try and improve upon in future years.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I know I put in a lot of work and effort (during the season). I wasn’t expecting it at first but I’m really proud of myself.”

Trymbulak wrestled twice on the first day of the tournament, held at the WFCU Centre in Windsor March 5-7, and twice on the second day. The first match on the second day was one of her toughest, she said.

“I felt she was just as aggressive as I was,” said Trymbulak. “She came at me hard. She wanted to win just as much as I did.”

Trymbulak said she was nervous at first going into the finals but that wore off as introductions were made. She was placed in a pinning situation and tried to get out of the pin but ended up on the short end of the match.

The OFSAA silver medal followed gold medals at both WECSSAA and SWOSSAA, where she wrestled the same two opponents. She hopes to add a gold at OFSAA next year.

“I would definitely like to make OFSAA and place first,” she said. “I think I have a good chance of doing it if I keep working as hard as I have been the last couple of years.”

Trymbulak started coming to the school and practising while in Grade 7. She first tasted tournament action last year as a Grade 9 and also joined the Windsor Wrestling Club. She thanked her coach at General Amherst, Rodney Levesque, her teammates and family, including brother Matthew.

“He’s the one that got me into wrestling,” she explained.

Levesque said two other Amherst wrestlers made it to OFSAA including Tate Levesque in the 72 kg weight class and Katie McEvoy in the 44 kg weight class. Matt Belanger also was on this year’s team.

“Wrestling is one of the hardest high school sports to go into,” Levesque believed. Not only are there multiple practices per week, there were roughly eight tournaments that they competed in.

“We’re talking quite a few weeks that they were competing,” said Levesque.