General Amherst women’s softball player heading to Madonna University

By rivertown

 

 

By Jolene Perron

 

When she started playing softball at the age of five, Brooklyn Prescott never dreamed she’d get this far.

“I’m so proud of myself for everything I’ve gone through and all of the hard work,” said Prescott. “It feels great, it’s a huge relief to finally get what I’ve been working hard for. This was the goal, but I never thought I would get here, so I’m excited.”

Brooklyn Prescott, currently a Grade 12 General Amherst student, signs her agreement to go to Madonna University to play softball after acquiring a scholarship package from both the athletic department and her for her merit.

After attending a camp at Madonna University in Grade 11, she started attending their games, went on to attend winter camps and through conversations with Jerry Abraham, women’s softball coach at Madonna University, she formed a rapport.

“I’ve watched her play a lot and travel, and she just fit in with our players,” said Abraham. “She’s a quality young lady and a quality player. She’s just a gem of a person. She’s a multiple asset for us. She’s a pitcher, she hits the ball well, she plays a variety of defensive positions, we’re very excited about it.”

Jerry Abraham, women’s softball coach at Madonna University, signs General Amherst Grade 12 student Brooklyn Prescott to play for him next year.

Abraham said their softball team at Madonna University is very successful, and they have been to a national tournament two of the last four years. He said he plans on also recruiting her sister down the road.

Prescott will be receiving a $10,000 scholarship through softball for the first year, on top of a merit, or academic scholarship, which has yet to be determined exactly.

Brooklyn Prescott (sitting, center) signs her agreement to go to Madonna University to play softball after acquiring a scholarship package from both the athletic department and her for her merit. Her mom Nicole Prescott (left), sister Savannah Prescott (center) and father Mike Prescott were present with flowers and gifts to congratulate and support her October 31.

Abraham explained, Madonna University, much like other Universities in the United States, puts together packages for their players which include merit scholarships, athletic money and other miscellaneous monies they can earn through other scholarships.

“I’m very excited and very proud, she has put in a lot of hard work,” said Prescott’s mom, Nicole. “It’s been many years, a lot of hours that she’s put in, sacrifices she’s had to make and she got her dream.”

