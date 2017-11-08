General Amherst women’s softball player heading to Madonna University

By Jolene Perron

When she started playing softball at the age of five, Brooklyn Prescott never dreamed she’d get this far.

“I’m so proud of myself for everything I’ve gone through and all of the hard work,” said Prescott. “It feels great, it’s a huge relief to finally get what I’ve been working hard for. This was the goal, but I never thought I would get here, so I’m excited.”

After attending a camp at Madonna University in Grade 11, she started attending their games, went on to attend winter camps and through conversations with Jerry Abraham, women’s softball coach at Madonna University, she formed a rapport.

“I’ve watched her play a lot and travel, and she just fit in with our players,” said Abraham. “She’s a quality young lady and a quality player. She’s just a gem of a person. She’s a multiple asset for us. She’s a pitcher, she hits the ball well, she plays a variety of defensive positions, we’re very excited about it.”

Abraham said their softball team at Madonna University is very successful, and they have been to a national tournament two of the last four years. He said he plans on also recruiting her sister down the road.

Prescott will be receiving a $10,000 scholarship through softball for the first year, on top of a merit, or academic scholarship, which has yet to be determined exactly.

Abraham explained, Madonna University, much like other Universities in the United States, puts together packages for their players which include merit scholarships, athletic money and other miscellaneous monies they can earn through other scholarships.

“I’m very excited and very proud, she has put in a lot of hard work,” said Prescott’s mom, Nicole. “It’s been many years, a lot of hours that she’s put in, sacrifices she’s had to make and she got her dream.”