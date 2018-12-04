General Amherst taking young team into 2018-19 WECSSAA boys hockey season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 on the WECSSAA boys hockey season last week but the coaches were not disappointed with what they saw.

The Bulldogs, who dropped their opening game 4-1 at Belle River two weeks ago, faced off with the St. Thomas of Villanova Wildcats last Thursday afternoon at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle. The teams were close for the first half of the game before the Wildcats opened it up and came away with an 8-2 victory.

General Amherst head coach Pat Garrett said they missed about six players in the game, including their entire top line, due to illness or other commitments.

“I can’t say enough about our Grade 9’s and 10’s,” said Garrett. “They didn’t play poorly.”

Assistant coach Joe Shaw agreed, noting they were also missing their number one goalie. He added the Grade 10 players “did pretty well” and that “I’m not disappointed with this game at all.”

Shaw pointed out the Bulldogs only had two lines to put out on the ice against the larger Villanova squad.

“They played hard,” Shaw said of the Bulldogs. “The Grade 9’s and 10’s played well.”

Garrett said they played well in Belle River as well with goalie Jacob Lister having a good game.

This year’s team has only two Grade 12 players, Garrett noted.

“I’ve had OFSAA teams with nine Grade 12’s,” he said. “It’s a big difference.”

Garrett added it’s the first time in the 14 years he’s been coaching the Amherst hockey program that he’s had more Grade 9’s and 10’s than 11 and 12’s.

“It’s exciting to see that many Grade 9’s came out and made the team,” he said. “That almost never happened in the past. We’ve got really good Grade 9’s this year and really good Grade 10’s.”

The Bulldogs’ home opener is Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. against the St. Anne Saints.