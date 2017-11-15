General Amherst students raise more than $2,000 for ALS Society

By Jolene Perron

In the name of coach Dave Scott, leadership students Katie McEvoy and project partner Celina Varacalli have presented a $2,135.35 cheque to Sharon Colman, president of the ALS Society of Windsor Essex County.

“It’s kind of awesome because Coach Scott was my coach so it feels really nice,” said McEvoy. “Knowing where it’s going is also really nice, to help other people who have ALS. It was really stressful, I missed a lot of class to do it, but I think it was worth it in the final event. Everyone said that it turned out really good and a lot of people showed up. We raised past our goal and we got a lot of positive feedback.”

After the two held their run Oct. 23, they called Colman, who is also a General Amherst alumni, and said she was “dumbfounded” to hear how much they had raised.

“I think it’s a reflection of the community and the love they had for Dave,” said Colman. “We are just so grateful and I hope some of these kids will take forward what they know about ALS and when they hear about ALS, they will realize there are organizations out there that are helping. Their funding will help provide some equipment to those with ALS.”