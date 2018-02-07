General Amherst students observe the “Hour of Code”

By Ron Giofu

Students at General Amherst High School got some additional exposure to computer science thanks to a worldwide initiative.

The “Hour of Code” was held with numerous classes participating. Allison Campbell, a computer science teacher at General Amherst, said coding is a way to get a computer to “do what you want it to.” She said some of her Grade 11 and 12 students go to other classes to act as “experts” and help other teachers and students.

“It’s to introduce students to computer science and computer coding,” said Campbell. “It’s to expose them to another possible career path.”

The school held it different periods throughout the day of a recent week. Campbell said General Amherst High School has been observing the “Hour of Code” for several years and it is making a difference. More and more students are taking computer science courses, she said.

“The goal of this week is to reach millions of students around the globe,” said Campbell.

Campbell explained that she is passionate about computer science and has also noticed that more students are pursuing it in college and university, “which is very exciting.”

According to the website www.hourofcode.com: “The Hour of Code is designed to demystify code and show that computer science is not rocket science—anybody can learn the basics,” said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org. “Over 100 million students worldwide have tried an Hour of Code. The demand for relevant 21st century computer science education crosses all borders and knows no boundaries.”