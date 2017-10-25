General Amherst students hold ALS run in memory of legendary coach

By Jolene Perron

Carol Buchner once said, “they may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”

Each year, students in General Amherst’s leadership class are given the task of putting on a fundraiser or activity. This year, students took it upon themselves to honor Dave Scott, a teacher and coach whose recent death recently had a large impact on the school.

“The support from the school has been so overwhelming,” said Katie Scott, Dave’s daughter. “I always knew my dad was an amazing man, I am so honored to see how they have all come together to show their respect and keep his legacy alive. He would be so proud, as am I. I can’t thank them enough.”

According to the ALS Society of Windsor Essex County, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a motor neuron disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It destroys the motor neurons that transmit messages to the voluntary muscles. Death occurs due to respiratory muscle involvement. The prognosis for those diagnosed is often two to five years.

Celina Varacalli and her project partner Katie McEvoy have held a run in the name of coach Scott, who passed away September 14. The run cost $5, and students were able to get out of class to participate. Members of Scott’s family also came out to the event. The team also sold shirts for $15 leading up to the event to raise even more money. They shirts has “ALS” on the front, with a quote on the back, a paw print and “For Coach Scott” on the bottom.

“I personally wasn’t close with him, but my partner had him as a coach for several events and he was well known around the school,” explained Varacalli. “I knew him, I’ve talked to him, he was such a nice guy and he did so much for the school. He put so much time and effort into our school. He was a student here, he taught here, and then after he retired he still came back and coached. I feel like, even though I wasn’t close with him personally, being a student at General Amherst we should still do something in honor of him and his family.”