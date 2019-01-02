General Amherst students donate to the local food mission

By Christian Bouchard

A group of General Amherst students turned a project into a good deed.

Jaclyn Balogh, the teacher of the Grade 10 civics and careers course at General Amherst said she created a small business global issues project with the idea of thinking globally but acting locally.

“I assigned a project with the idea of researching something the students were passionate about and find out how we can take a global issue and help out locally,” said Balogh. “They decided to do this all on their own and bought into it.”

All 28 students presented their discoveries to the class in small groups. However, the students wanted to take it one step further. As a class, they had many different presentations ranging from human trafficking to hunger. They voted on the best option to help out with locally, with hunger being the chosen issue.

The students chose to collect canned goods for the Amherstburg food mission as it was a global issue they knew they could help out on a local scale.

Students chose the local mission noting that “hunger exists everywhere and that not everyone is as fortunate as they are.

Although the students were guided with ideas and motivation from their teacher, Balogh was blown away with her student’s efforts. The students collected 350 cans and sold an additional 320 candy grams to raise $550. According to Balogh, there was even a donation from Integrity Tool and Mold which helped pay for the initial startup costs for the candy grams.

Alexis Dicarlo, a student in the careers/civics class, said the project helped her realize even though her classmates are young people they can make a big difference.

“I think doing this opened our eyes,” said Dicarlo. “Seeing a lot of people don’t have what we take for granted every day makes you really grateful.”