General Amherst staff, students hit the volleyball court in memory of former teacher

By Ron Giofu

Staff and students at General Amherst High School had a chance to gain calories in one gymnasium and work them off in the next, all in the name of fundraising.

The local public high school held a fundraiser which included a staff-student volleyball game in the main gymnasium and a bake sale in the smaller gymnasium. Proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the ALS Society.

This year’s event was originated by students Celina Varacalli and Katie McEvoy, and those two students brought the idea to the school’s fitness and recreational leadership class. Varacalli and McEvoy said the fitness and recreational leadership class did a lot of the work in organizing the event.

“We had a lot of hands on deck this year,” said Varacalli.

Varacalli noted that last year’s event raised about $1,300 and featured a walkathon and T-shirt sales. This year’s event topped $2,000.

While T-shirts were also available this year, they wanted to change things up and chose the bake sale and staff-student volleyball game that came as part of suggestions from the rest of the student body.

“We picked the ideas we liked,” said McEvoy.

McEvoy said the event was in memory of long-time coach and teacher Dave Scott, who had ALS and died last year.

“It’s great to give back to the community,” McEvoy added.

Varacalli added they hope to keep the spirit alive to future Bulldogs. Both McEvoy and Varacalli gave credit to the fitness and recreational leadership class for their work in presenting the event.

Teacher Greg Scott said his students get an opportunity to work on such projects and when Varacalli and McEvoy came forward, they treated them as their clients and worked on their behalf. He added it took about three weeks to come together and groups worked on their own to complete the projects.