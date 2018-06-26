General Amherst preparing for the return of the OFSAA “AA” volleyball championship

By Ron Giofu

Preparations are continuing for the return of the OFSAA “AA” volleyball championship to Amherstburg and Windsor.

General Amherst High School is hosting the tournament, but matches will be played not only at General Amherst but at the St. Clair College Sportsplex as well. Jeff Miller, a teacher and senior girls volleyball coach at General Amherst, said Amherst will host the consolation final as well as the bronze and gold medal games.

The tournament starts March 3, 2019 with the banquet at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts and actual game action runs from March 4-6. It is the second time that General Amherst has hosted OFSAA, the first time being in 2012.

Miller said they are trying to ensure that each team has to come to Amherstburg at least once for a game.

The 20-team tournament will see the champions of the 18 regional athletic associations in Ontario come to the area as well as a second team from the region that has last year’s champion. General Amherst will also play in the tournament as the host team.

“They know about it but I don’t think they understand what it entails yet,” said Miller.

The last time the General Amherst Lady Gens advanced to OFSAA was in 2015, meaning no members of the team the school will have next year will have played in the provincial tournament.

“We’ll have a pretty young team next year but a pretty decent team,” said Miller. “The biggest thing for us from a developmental standpoint is it makes our season three to four weeks longer.”

With OFSAA now a guarantee, Miller said that allows them to gain more practice time and obtain experience playing some of the top girls volleyball teams in Ontario.

“It’s going to help us for the following year,” he said.

The 2012 tournament received good reviews as people enjoyed the drive into Amherstburg and the experience of them being here. Miller and assistant coach Mary Ewer have been to ten OFSAA championships, and they would like to use their past experiences travelling to OFSAA as well as hosting OFSAA to make this tournament the best it can be.

“Ideally, we are trying to create a good experience for the 20 teams the will be coming here,” he said.

Miller said they will be seeking out sponsors in the coming months and will be using a lot of General Amherst students as volunteers during the tournament.

“We’re going to need 40-50 volunteers in all different aspects,” said Miller.

They are also planning to give out information on local restaurants and businesses to people visiting Amherstburg.

“A lot of people coming here have never been to this area before,” he said.

There will be approximately 300 players taking part in the 2019 OFSAA “AA” girls volleyball championship and Miller estimates upwards of 1,000 people coming in total when parents and other supporters are factored in.