General Amherst opens its doors to prospective students at Grade 8 open house

By Ron Giofu

The buses were cancelled the day of General Amherst High School’s open house but the hallways were still busy later that night.

The school held its Grade 8 open house with the aim of showing prospective students what the school offers and why they should attend starting next September. The cancellation of buses earlier in the day had no negative impact on the event, stated principal Melissa DeBruyne.

“It’s a perfect night,” she said.

DeBruyne said those students who did attend classes during the day got help in their classes and that also paid dividends for the open house.

“It was an opportunity for the kids to get extra help,” said DeBruyne. “The kids who came in for extra help also helped set up (for the Grade 8 open house). It couldn’t have been better, actually.”

DeBruyne believes there are several reasons that students should attend General Amherst. She touted the school’s location in the community, the proximity to stores and restaurants and the ability for students to walk to places for extra-curricular activities and co-op placements.

Another reason students should attend General Amherst, she added, came from alumni she hears from. DeBruyne said former students comment to her about how well they were prepared at Amherst for post-secondary education or the workplace.

“We also get a lot of students talking about our clubs,” she added.

The size of the school also plays a factor, DeBruyne believed.

“Because it’s a smaller school, everyone knows each other,” said DeBruyne. “We can connect to community events and we can walk to events.”

The Grade 8 open house is usually held in January, but DeBruyne explained they moved it up one month as they didn’t want to have it close to the exam break.

“It felt a little rushed after the Christmas holidays,” she said. “We wanted to do something different.”

Linden Crain, student parliament prime minister, said students should call General Amherst home for the next four years due to its easy access. He said the school is in town and parents can pick up their children easily. He also said it’s close to restaurants and businesses.

“You can connect with teachers because it’s a smaller school,” he added. “Every teacher is qualified in their subject area and the staff participates and has great spirit.”