General Amherst leadership students hold “Kiss a Cow” fundraiser for mental health initiative

By Ron Giofu

Students at General Amherst High School raised $390 for a mental health initiative and got a teacher to kiss a cow at the same time.

Students Jordan Wingerden, Alyssa Beckstead, Alaina Dugan and Emily O’Reilly had to do a project as part of their leadership class that raised money for a charity or foundation. They came across the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Soul Focus Project and its #ShowYourSole initiative and decided that was their charity of choice.

The “Kiss the Cow” portion of the fundraiser arose when a friend – Jordan Wright – indicated she could arrange for a cow to be brought to the school and that was realized last Tuesday morning. Students pledged money towards the teacher they wanted to kiss the cow and the lucky bovine smoocher was Eric Campbell.

“Mental health is an important thing,” Campbell told the students. “I’m glad you guys chose this charity and you did a great job.”

Wingerden believed the fundraiser “worked out well” and that they wanted to help people suffering from mental health issues.

“I’m really pleased with how it turned out,” added Beckstead. “I’m really happy we could raise $390 for it.”

The students had a $500 goal but were still happy with the amount raised. They had been working on the project since the start of the semester.