General Amherst High School recognizes their top academic students

By Ron Giofu

General Amherst High School took time out last Wednesday night to pay tribute to those students who made the honour roll last year.

Students and their parents, grandparents and guardians were at the Ciociaro Club for the banquet with principal Melissa DeBruyne noting that she often reflects on the journey that students take to get to where they are. She said making mistakes is part of the journey and that mistakes are how a person learns.

“This is a celebration of excellence and we are so proud of the students we are recognizing,” said DeBruyne.

DeBruyne noted that success is also something that happens because of the parents, grandparents and guardians as well as the community.

Parent council chair Julie Wingerden congratulated the students as well as the parents, grandparents and guardians. She credited staff for not only teaching the students, but spending extra time with them with sports teams and clubs.

“There are so many things happening at our school and it wouldn’t happen without the time they give to the school,” said Wingerden.

Wingerden added that every student is different as some have to work for every grade they get while others are able to get good grades easier. She encouraged students not to be jealous of one another but to concentrate on the things they can do well.

“Chances are you can do something they can’t,” said Wingerden.

Vice principal Bonnie Desjardins said the academic banquet was one of her favourite events of the year and encouraged the students to keep working hard.

“Keep up the great work,” said Desjardins. “We look forward to celebrating your achievements next year.”

Among the list of award winners included the three “Top Dog Award” winners, which is for the highest grade averages in each of Grade 9, 10 and 11. The Grade 9 award went to Emma Fleming while Abby Orchard won the Grade 10 award. The “Top Dog” in Grade 11 was Jeremie Bornais.