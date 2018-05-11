General Amherst High School pleased with first “Pathways” meeting

By Ron Giofu

General Amherst High School welcomed students and parents recently to learn about what “pathways” they can take during and after high school.

The public high school held its first “Pathways Night” where parents and students attended to hear what courses are available now, how they can apply for university or college, how to save and invest properly for post-secondary education, what co-operative education opportunities exist and what the hot jobs are right now.

Representatives from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College attended as did representatives from the Bank of Montreal, Workforce Windsor-Essex and peer mentors from General Amherst.

General Amherst principal Melissa DeBruyne said the night was organized by the school’s parent council and the guidance department. She said the evening was the “perfect opportunity” to help students get on the pathway of their choice.

“We’re here to support any pathway that might be,” said DeBruyne.

Julie Wingerden, chair of the parent council, said it was a good chance for parents to get up to speed on what is out there. She noted that parents are busy but this was a night for everyone to get together and find out what current opportunities are and how the students can pursue them.

Approximately 50 people attended the event, something the school was happy with for a first year.

Chere Tulett, head of the guidance department at General Amherst, anticipated this will become an annual event.

“This is a new venture we are wanting to try,” Tulett said. “We are reaching out to parents and students so they can experience all of the different pathways.”

Opportunities have changed over the years, Tulett explained, and the “Pathways Night” helped show both parents and students what is available now and how to go about following whichever direction the student would like. The financial component was well received as it can be stressful for parents and students alike to manage how to pay for post-secondary education.

The format of the evening saw parents and students assemble in the school library before venturing off to various classrooms where guest speakers helped educate and inform those who attended.