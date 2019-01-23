General Amherst High School hosts “Girls in Trades” events

By Ron Giofu

In an effort to get more female students interested in trades, General Amherst High School has been hosting Grade 8 classes to expose them to those programs at the school.

Students from Amherstburg Public School, Malden Central Public School and Anderdon Public School rotated between four different classrooms recently with Anderdon students being the most recent, having visited General Amherst last Thursday.

While both boys and girls attended, the idea was to get more students including girls to consider a career in trades. General Amherst was able to hold such an event this year thanks to provincial grant funding, said technical studies department head Rodney Levesque.

“We’re trying to expose them to things they haven’t been exposed to through trades and technology,” said Levesque.

Students rotated between the machine shop, auto shop, communications technology and the technological design lab and got a glimpse of what each has to offer. Levesque said “it is important to expose girls to trades”

Levesque added: “A lot of them are being exposed to things they’ve never used before.”

Halle Higgins, a Grade 11 automotive student at General Amherst, encouraged the students to stay involved. Higgins said she grew up around an automotive environment and said she enjoys taking part in the class.

“I like this class because there is a lot of hands-on work,” said Higgins.

Levesque added that some students earn $30,000 while working part-time in local shops and that he often doesn’t have enough students to send to shops that call him.

“This is a good opportunity to expose students to the trades and a viable career,” said Levesque.