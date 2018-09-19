General Amherst High School hosting Terry Fox Run Sept. 27

By Ron Giofu

General Amherst High School is doing its part in the fight against cancer.

The public high school will be hosting a Terry Fox Run Sept. 27 at Wigle Park, next to the school. The event is being run by General Amherst’s fitness and leadership class.

Max Thompson, a member of the fitness and leadership class, said students will be collecting pledges with the aim of raising $6,000. The class also hopes to spread awareness about the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research.

While the whole school will be participating next Thursday, local residents are invited to take part as well.

“Everyone is welcome to come,” said Thompson. “We want to spread awareness. We want to get as many people there as we can.”

All proceeds go directly to the Terry Fox Foundation and donations will be accepted in-person at the event or online at http://www.terryfox.ca/GeneralAmherstHSAmherstburg. People can follow the progress towards the school’s goal by following General Amherst High School on Twitter at @GAHSBulldogs or at the school website, found through www.publicboard.ca.

The event is scheduled to run from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. and will kick off with talks from a cancer survivor. It is a walk/run with music and Thompson said it is not competitive.

“It’s going to be quite a big event,” he said.

For more information on Terry Fox, his 1980 “Marathon of Hope” and the Terry Fox Foundation, visit www.terryfox.org.