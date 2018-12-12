General Amherst High School helps out families supported through CAS

By Ron Giofu

Students and staff at General Amherst High School have stepped up to the plate and are helping those in need at Christmas.

General Amherst recently completed a campaign where staff and students assisted families supported through the Children’s Aid Society (CAS). Students in each first period class raised money and brought in donations of gifts so that lists of necessary items that Windsor-Essex County families require over the holidays could be fulfilled.

The initiative was presented by the student council at General Amherst.

“There were 13 families that we sponsored,” said Abbie Drouillard, a member of the student council executive.

Drouillard added that student council was assisted by teachers Jason McLean and Jaclyn Balogh.

Families were chosen by CAS and students worked together to acquire the necessary items, such as hoodies, bath towels, coffee makers and other household items that families may not be able to afford. Gift cards to area stores were also accepted. Most families received about 20 items or so.

It was the first time General Amherst High School teamed with CAS, Drouillard explained.

“We decided to try CAS and it went pretty well,” she reported, adding it will likely become an annual event.

Helping out the area families helps put staff and students in the holiday spirit, she said.

“It’s good to give to others,” Drouillard stated.

It also allowed students to work together to assist those in need, she added.