General Amherst girls improve to 3-0-1 on soccer season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens are 3-0-1 on the WECSSAA Tier 3 girls soccer season after a pair of victories last week.

Vanessa Pidutti scored six of the seven goals the Lady Gens scored last week, including two in a 3-0 victory of Kingsville last Tuesday at the Libro Centre. Brittnee Meloche scored the other goal.

“It’s starting to come together,” said General Amherst coach Mark Sweet.

Sweet thought the girls played well though he believed they could have had even more goals if they converted the opportunities they had in front of the Kingsville net.

On Thursday, Pidutti scored all four goals in a 4-0 win over Essex. That game had been originally scheduled to be in Essex but wet field conditions resulted in the game being moved to Amherstburg.

Delilah Brouwer picked up both shutouts in goal.

Sweet noted that Grade 9 players are competing with Grade 12 players but they are working well together though hopes they keep improving.

“They need to come out of their shells,” he said of the Grade 9 players. “They are part of the team.”

The Lady Gens were at home to Catholic Central Tuesday in a game played after the print issue of the River Town Times went to press. It is their only game this week. They play on the road in Leamington May 1 before playing against Kennedy at Windsor Stadium May 3.

General Amherst concludes the regular season at home with a game against Lamothe-Cadillac May 8.