General Amherst girls compete in junior hockey tournament

The General Amherst girls played in a junior hockey tournament for Grade 9’s and 10’s, organized by the Belle River Nobles in Lakeshore April 11-12.

Originally 12 players signed up to participate but due to injuries and illness we were only able to ice nine skaters and a goalie. But true to Amherst spirit and determination, they battled on to the end. Graduating seniors Carly Renaud and Emily Pontini coached the team as way of giving back to the program. Their strong dedication to the program was evident as they organized and ran practices leading up to the tournament. They dealt with a very short bench and kept the girls focused on playing hard till the final buzzer sounded.

On Wednesday, Amherst played their first game against Kingsville. They played a solid game and were able to defeat Kingsville 2-0. Abby Bondy scored both goals for Amherst. Jaiden Stiles played a great game in goal posting the shutout. The Amherst defence corps of Abby Laframboise, Cassidy Zelle, Renae Hammond and newcomer Mia McGrath played a solid game in front of their goalie. Taylor Dufour also made her return to hockey after taking a year off and played hard throughout the tournament. Halle Higgins came out of her comfort zone and made her debut playing her first ever hockey game.

Later that day we played our second game versus a strong Sandwich team. Sandwich was able to come away with a hard fought 2-0 victory. Once again Jaiden Stiles played a solid game in goal for Amherst but we were not able to capitalize on our chances against a strong Sandwich team which was allowed to use their grade 11 goalie for the tourney. (They did not have a Grade 9 or 10 goalie)

On Thursday, Amherst played their third game of the tourney against another strong team from L’Essor. Once again in spite of having a short bench Amherst played a spirited game but came away with a 3-1 loss. Scoring for Amherst was Abbie Drouillard assisted by Cassidy Zelle. Jaiden Stiles played her usual solid game in goal.

Although we did not advance to the semifinals this tournament the coaching staff was very pleased with their effort and how they showed great potential for the future. With 10 players returning next year as well as a strong group of players coming in from Grade 8, we look forward to next year and can’t wait to get started.

The players and coaches would like to thank Carly and Emily for their time and commitment in coaching this team. Their leadership and enthusiasm will be missed and we wish them great success in the future. We would also like to thank the parents for their support throughout the season and a special thank you to John Holzel for his time and expertise in taking our team photo. Have a great summer if it ever comes and see you in November.

-Submitted by General Amherst head coach Dan Pettypiece

(attached photo shows Carly Renaud & Emily Pontini giving the team encouragement)