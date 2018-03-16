General Amherst donation to Heart & Stroke Foundation doubles last year’s

By Ron Giofu

General Amherst High School stepped up to help the Heart and Stroke Foundation with the donation being double of what it was last year.

Student parliament donated $500 last Wednesday morning, with the cheque being presented to Heart and Stroke Foundation area manager Holly Kirk McLean. McLean said that the Heart and Stroke Foundation is about research, education and advocacy.

The money raised will have a direct benefit locally, she noted.

“It funds the research which helps save the lives that we want to save,” said McLean.

Heart disease has a devastating impact on women, as it kills five times more females than breast cancer. Youth are also seeing negative impacts to their health as obesity rates are up 30 per cent, said McLean, with Type 2 diabetes also being on the rise.

There are reports of youth with cholesterol levels as high as their parents and grandparents, she added.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation also wants to increase access to healthcare to Indigenous people, said McLean. She said there is a big divide in what Indigenous people receive as compared to the rest of the population and the Heart and Stroke Foundation wants to help close that gap.

Educating people on the risks and what they can do to mitigate those risks is important, McLean stated.

Tate Levesque, deputy prime minister at General Amherst, said student parliament held a number of events around the high school including a pong tournament, hat days and candy gram and “crush cans” on Valentine’s Day.

Prime Minister Linden Crain said the donation and the events leading up to it were more than just raising money.

“The first goal is to raise awareness,” said Crain.